Speech to Text for Protecting your teens tech

tonight the rochester police department and rochester public schools are coming together to educate parents on a wide range of threats their children face. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan joins us live in rochester now... brooke? katie, george, tonight a panel of rochester police officers sat in front of an auditorium of parents and students to educate them on social media, vaping, and threat response. these family engagement nights are just a reminder of the dangers of what could lie outside and inside of the classroom. tonight, parents and students packed the willow creek middle school auditorium to educate themselves "i hadn't ever heard of a threat process i don't understand what that means so i'm here to learn." it's a process new to rochester public schools. "so we're working together to start a program so if a threat comes in outside of school hours how we handle that when school resource officers aren't available." and if the students are in school... rápás says they'll communicate through social media and email. "what we want to do is get the facts out there right away. there's a situation at a school, we're dealing with it with the students and let people know that the students are safe and then if we can provide more information later on we will." officer kelly says the best way parents can help at home to prevent threats from happening is to be connected with their children. "it's important to check on your child when they're home. depression, anxiety." and mothers brenda and maureen admit while they can't know every single aspect of their kids lives, they'll sure try. "they aren't always comfortable talking about some things so we both feel like we're kind of hawk eyes on our kiddos and we hope that we would know but we also know that there are some subtle signs that we may not be aware of... even some of the lingo that officer kelly also suggests not forgetting that if you pay for your childs phone, it's yours and you can and (should go through it. reporting live in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3./// thank you brooke á and if you missed the meeting tonight á that's okay. the presentation was live streamed and is archived on the school's website///