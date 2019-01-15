Speech to Text for Central Heights pavement project

a pricey pavement project is mason city is drawing fire tonight. residents in the central heights subdivision circulated a petition requesting a major repaving projectááá but now many have changed their mind because this isn't going to be cheap. the project would impact around 130 residents in the central springs neighborhood. dozens came to the mason city city council meeting after receiving a letter indicating they would have to pay tens of thousands of dollars extra in taxes for the and is there a talk about this talk when they start talking at the set up is going to be a great black a lot of people when you open the singer and they see what they're wanting for it for such it for neighborhood that might house my heart is really small i want pastries but by the same token i'm gonna have to agree with everybody else but up here the city maintains those costs are just preliminary estimates. the mason city council postponed tonight's vote until the next meeting./// well