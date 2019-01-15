Speech to Text for SNAP deadline hits

just because the iárá s will be operational through the shutdown á doesnt mean all federal programs are. more than 38á million people receive benefits from the supplemental nutrition assistance program á or snap. and all of them could be in danger of going hungry. that's why tonight áá residents rushed to the olmsted county family support and assistance office to .get certified early for february benefits. live kimt news 3's isabella basco has more details on how snap recipients are reacting to this. isabella? george and katie... people were lining up to get renewed for food stamps at the olmsted county family support and assistance center tonight. and some residents tell me they will not know what to do if their benefits run out.xxx "when you rely on a service like that... to have it taken away... it's a hardship." kim is worried. she has long counted on snap to make ends meet. "it's very important to have it because it alleviates some of the stress on me when it comes to having to pay for everything else." eugenia fort has been a food stamp recipient for a year. the financial stresses are mounting for this young mother. "i'm very worried because it's just affecting all of us." fort views lawmakers as insensitive to the people they were elected to serve. "it's just worthless because why would you not want to feed people's families, like why wouldn't you want to provide for help?" fort and kim know they aren't alone áá and are just eager for the shutdown to end. "i just hope they get back to working soon. cause there's a lot of people in there that are in the same place i am in and if they are anything like me, they are struggling." minnesota has just over 400á thousand snap beneficiaries according to the federal reserve bank of st. louis. reporting live in rochester... isabella basco... kimt news 3./// thank you isabella. the fate of march food stamps remains uncertain./// developing stories new developments in a major project for