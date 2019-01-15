Clear
Grease Monkeys

It's a program teaching kids the importance of STEM skills

Posted: Tue Jan 15 16:43:36 PST 2019
Updated: Tue Jan 15 16:43:37 PST 2019
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

in forest city are getting hands on expereience with science á technology á engineering á and math á also known as stem. the forest city yámácáa is offering seven new programs á one of which is called grease monkeys. it's an opportunity for middle schoolers to get their hands dirty tearing apart a lawnmower engine á and then reconstructin g it. toni reynolds says children like his son are what sparked his interest in creating this program.xxx he loves working with his hands and taking things apart, playing with legos, and electrosets and stuff like that an that's really kind of what sparked this is what can i do for kids similar to him that have that love but they don't really have a resource to learn. the class is currently full á but reynolds says they plan
Another icy threat tonight and clearer skies for tomorrow.
