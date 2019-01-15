Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Paramedic Plan

A paramedic is asking the Winnebago Co. board of supervisors create a plan for the future

Posted: Tue Jan 15 16:42:29 PST 2019
Updated: Tue Jan 15 16:42:30 PST 2019
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for Paramedic Plan

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tác./// it's an issue many rural communities face... a shortage of full time paramedics... and winnebago county isn't immune to the alarming trend. a paramedic who oversees the department is now asking the county board of supervisors to create a plan for the future. kimt news 3's alex jirgens spoke with residents about the funding woes facing emergency medical services..xxx rebekah boyer has requested paramedics a few times: once for herself á and twice for her daughter. they provide a vital service to winnebago county and it's residents á efficiently responding to emergencies á á especially considering there are no hospitals in the county. with an ongoing paramedic shortage... boyer is hopeful the necessary service will receive more funding. "they do a fantastic job. i'm super impressed, but i think it's a necessary for our community to have them here." the county board of supervisors are planning on adding this issue to a public forum in a future meeting. in forest city á alex jirgens á kimt news 3./// paramedic specialist nancy kephart says at month's end the service will be down to 2 full time paramedics á 5 part time paramedics á and 9 volunteer eámá
Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 18°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 19°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 15°
Another icy threat tonight and clearer skies for tomorrow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Grease Monkeys

Image

Paramedic Plan

Image

Tuesday Evening Stormteam 3 Forecast

Image

Development project hopes to provide housing

Image

Golden Apple Award

Image

Bloom Riverfront Project Facing Obstacle

Image

Delivering pizzas to federal workers

Image

Being aware of your surroundings

Image

Icy conditions leave people slipping and falling

Image

Steve King under fire for comments in the New York Times

Community Events