Speech to Text for Paramedic Plan

tác./// it's an issue many rural communities face... a shortage of full time paramedics... and winnebago county isn't immune to the alarming trend. a paramedic who oversees the department is now asking the county board of supervisors to create a plan for the future. kimt news 3's alex jirgens spoke with residents about the funding woes facing emergency medical services..xxx rebekah boyer has requested paramedics a few times: once for herself á and twice for her daughter. they provide a vital service to winnebago county and it's residents á efficiently responding to emergencies á á especially considering there are no hospitals in the county. with an ongoing paramedic shortage... boyer is hopeful the necessary service will receive more funding. "they do a fantastic job. i'm super impressed, but i think it's a necessary for our community to have them here." the county board of supervisors are planning on adding this issue to a public forum in a future meeting. in forest city á alex jirgens á kimt news 3./// paramedic specialist nancy kephart says at month's end the service will be down to 2 full time paramedics á 5 part time paramedics á and 9 volunteer eámá