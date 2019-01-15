Speech to Text for Tuesday Evening Stormteam 3 Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

talking about roads that are slicker than butter on teflon in some spots. we're joined now by kimt storm team 3 meteorologist sara knox and sara, what can people expect for this evening á as they're running errands?xxx plan for another slick and icy evening as another winter weather advisory has been issued for olmsted, dodge, fillmore, mower, mitchell, howard, and floyd county. similarly to yesterday, this is due to the icing potential thanks to a combination of freezing drizzle and patchy freezing fog. clouds will clear overnight tonight, which will help cool us down into the middle teens. with cooler temps, another slick morning is possible coming into wednesday, but we'll be enjoying more sunshine through the day. wednesday also kicks off a cooling trend with highs in the upper 20s. isolated light snowfall will make way into the area wednesday night into thursday á minor accumulation is expected, but road conditions look to suffer once again. the next chance for accumulating snowfall comes our way on friday as i'm tracking a winter storm. as of now, the heaviest of the snow looks to stay south of the viewing area á central iowa and southward á but shifts in track are still very possible. keep with the stormteam for the latest as the system draws near! tonight: freezing drizzle/patchy fog/mostly cloudy. lows: middle teens. winds: northwest at 10 to 20 mph. wednesday: mostly sunny. highs: mid to upper 20s. winds: east southeast at 5 to 10 mph. wednesday night: mostly cloudy/isolate d snow overnight.