Speech to Text for Development project hopes to provide housing

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

being introduced by the city of rochester to create affordable housing. city leaders are calling for developers to get creative with the air rights above a parking ramp. to take advantage, developers just have to make sure it's an affordable or mixed income housing development. but some community members we spoke with are skeptical this could work in the downtown location.xxx i just don't think it's necessary. i don't think we need more apartments and big buildings downtown. the deadline for developers to submit proposals is june 14th./// for