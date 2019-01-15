Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Development project hopes to provide housing

Possibly new housing coming to downtown Rochester - on top of a parking ramp.

Posted: Tue Jan 15 16:39:23 PST 2019
Updated: Tue Jan 15 16:39:23 PST 2019
Posted By: Katie Lange

Speech to Text for Development project hopes to provide housing

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

being introduced by the city of rochester to create affordable housing. city leaders are calling for developers to get creative with the air rights above a parking ramp. to take advantage, developers just have to make sure it's an affordable or mixed income housing development. but some community members we spoke with are skeptical this could work in the downtown location.xxx i just don't think it's necessary. i don't think we need more apartments and big buildings downtown. the deadline for developers to submit proposals is june 14th./// for
Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 18°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 19°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 15°
Another icy threat tonight and clearer skies for tomorrow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Grease Monkeys

Image

Paramedic Plan

Image

Tuesday Evening Stormteam 3 Forecast

Image

Development project hopes to provide housing

Image

Golden Apple Award

Image

Bloom Riverfront Project Facing Obstacle

Image

Delivering pizzas to federal workers

Image

Being aware of your surroundings

Image

Icy conditions leave people slipping and falling

Image

Steve King under fire for comments in the New York Times

Community Events