local teacher who is helping his students wrap their brains around some complex stuff.. kimt news three's katie huinker introduces us to this week's golden apple award winner.xxx it can be a tough topic to grasp but this week we are honoring a local science teacher who is turning some student's worst subject into their best. let's go congratulate mr. u with this week's golden apple award. clapping he's just a great teacher he's always there for when i don't understand questions. mr. justin uhlenhopp... better known as mr. u teaches 8th grade science at forest city middle school. science has always been my favorite. his passion for the subject shows. nat a love for science that started early on in mr. u's life. my three favorite teachers that i had were science teachers. i just loved their approach it's very similar to mine i believe. and that approach seems to be working. in 6th and 7th grade i did not like science at all because it was so confusing but ever since having mr. u i understand everything. i used to not like science but now science is like my favorite class. it wasn't so good at first but once i got mr. u as a teacher i got better at it. i love science mr. u says it's all about taking the intimidation out of the equation. the vocabulary, the note taking, we don't do that in my room. we get there through labs and hands on and online simulation and that sort of thing. and it seems to be working. as for how it feels to be a golden apple award winner... congratulations to mr. u.