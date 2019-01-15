Clear
Bloom Riverfront Project Facing Obstacle

Developer throws a curve ball at city hall putting project in tough straits.

mean the end of the project. aáeá7 says they intend on putting together a (new agreement to present to city officials and the destination medical center board... allowing them to complete phase 1 of the project... which is the 2 hundred and 15 unit senior community. after phase 1 is completed, they'll decide if they should move forward with phase 2 á which is the hotel and condo part of the project. while the initial purchase agreement has ground to a halt á that doesn't mean the project won't move forward.xxx the city is going to look at what their request is and then determine from there whether we can continue to move forward with the project but no as of now it is still a potentially viable project." once the new proposal is submitted, it will need to be approved by both the city and the destination medical center board.
