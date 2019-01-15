Speech to Text for Delivering pizzas to federal workers

the partial government shutdown... and federal employees have now missed one paycheck. local community members are stepping up and helping out. káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us outside of a local pizza shop in rochester where the owner recently made a special delievery. that's right, i'm here downtown at pasquales pizzeria where they delievered boxes of pizzas to the federal medical center and to tásáa workers at the rochester international airport. the owner tells me it's a small thing he can do while federal employees deal with the shutdown. a little slice of heaven is what pasquale presa says people in the world need. he coáowns this new york style pizzeria in the heart of downtown rochester. thousands of federal workers are working without getting paid amid the partial government shutdown... and pasquale couldn't imagine what federal workers are dealing with. he recently delivered pizza to two federal buildings in our area and pasquale plans to keep deliver pizzas until the shutdown is over. it's the right thing to do. we decided to hopefully bring them a smile and get that 2 seconds or 5 minutes of you know what? let's enjoy what we have right now. there are other options for federal workers who are struggling to afford groceries... channel one food bank in rochester is also helping federal workers during the shutdown. reporting live in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3./// thank you jeremiah. for more information on resources in our area that can help you during the shutdown head to káiámátádotá