Being aware of your surroundings

xxx katie á george á i'm here at a bus stop in rochester. i asked riders downtown today what they think they would do if they saw something or someone out in public that just didn't sit well with them. "a gut feeling." that funny feeling you get in your stomach when something just isn't right... that's what 2 men on a rochester bus stop told me they would act on if they saw something suspicious in a public place. "you can tell when something ain't right. i'd interfere, kind of find out what's going on, especially if it's a kid." "i think i would ask questions like do you know this child, different things like that. i'm pretty sure i would step in, like intervene." if you do see something that sets off an alarm in your head... its helpful to law enforcement if you can give a specific á detailed description of the suspect or their car. the rochester police department says being able to name a car's make á color á year á and other identifying marks helps them track down a suspicious vehicle. if you see a person who might be up to no good... try to give general details such as their height and build á and specific observations like their facial features á distinguishing marks like tattoos or scars á and what they were wearing. "i have seen a situation in saint paul where it looked suspicious." actually marciano has acted on a gut feeling before á when he saw a man and a young girl together. he says something just felt off. "i followed the guy in the car and turned in a license plate and it was just a real suspicious situation" if you see something á say something... a gut feeling may just have the power to save someone. the rochester public department says if you see something suspicious á don't hesitate to call the nonáemergency number. that number is listed here at the bottom of your screen. in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3. thank you annalise. luckily á closs saved herself from her situation á escaping patterson's home and alerting a woman outside walking her dog.