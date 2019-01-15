Speech to Text for Icy conditions leave people slipping and falling

icy sidewalks and falls-stngr-2 the freezing rain that fell overnight led to slippery conditions for drivers and pedestrians today. kimt news 3's alex jirgens is finding out how people are getting around on the ice.xxx icy sidewalks and falls-pkgll-1 lowerthird2line:ice awareness kimt news 3 michael anderson of mason city was heading to the bus stop at central park this morning when he encountered a slippery problem. lowerthird2line:michael anderson mason city, ia "started walking across the diagonal thing from state street and washington, and slipping a little bit, fell on my butt there." lowerthird2line:ice awareness kimt news 3 and when taking trash out at the community kitchen of north iowa...the slipping didn't stop. "the sidewalks were all icy, and so i asked the lady if i can put some salt out there. and i went to help him take some garbage out, and he's slipping and sliding so i came back in and got the bucket." hope jensen of forest city last year - older people she knows landed in the hospital after falls. lowerthird2line:hope jensen forest city, ia "they had to go to the hospital and get some of that stuff fixed, which can be pretty serious and scary especially when it comes to breaking bones and hips." lowerthird2line:ice awareness kimt news 3 icy sidewalks and falls-pkgll-9 speaking with people at mercy medical center north iowa - they tell me that they have not seen a significant increase in people being treated for slip and falls today. in mason city - alex jirgens - kimt