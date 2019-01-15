Speech to Text for Steve King under fire for comments in the New York Times

iowa congressman blocked from serving on any committees in congress and facing mounting pressure to resign. tonight we continue our coverage of the controversy surrounding embattled u-s representative steve king. hours ago the u-s house of representatives agreed to a "resolution of disapproval" - rejecting white supremacy and white nationalism after comments king made to the new york times. kimt news 3's katie huinker is talking with voters to get their take.xxx steve king reax-llmpkg-1 steve king reax-llmpkg-2 representative king represents much of our area including right here in mason city. steve king reax-llmpkg-4 in an interview with the new york times - the congressman questioned how the ti erms "white nationalism" and "white supremacy" became offensive. now there are calls for him to resign. xxx steve king reax-llmpkg-3 i think he ought to step aside and i think congress ought to make it very clear he has no place there. steve king reax-llmpkg-5 today i talked with the people king represents. some who voted for him could not go on camera because of their job and the divisivness of this issue but tell me they believe he has the best interest of iowans in mind and that his comments were taken out of context. king issued this statement saying the times completely mischaracterize d what he said. he says "when saying how did that language become offensive - he was referring only to western civilization, not to any evil ideology". but others like linda foell aren't buying it. xxx steve king reax-llmpkg-7 i think maybe if it was one time it could have been taken out of context but i think for many years he's said things that i think are very offensive and i think this is just the icing on the cake. i am really glad to see the actions taken, i think they should have been taken much earlier. steve king reax-llmpkg-6 king's loss of committee assignments on the judiciary and agriculture committees renders him virtually powerless in terms of legislating. which could be a problem as he already has a challenger in the 2020 election. in mason city, katie huinker, kimt news 3. / as for what's next for the congressman... he has made no mention of resigning. if his seat would become vacant - a special election would have to be held to fill his spot in congress. /