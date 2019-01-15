Speech to Text for Southeast Minnesota sees growth in construction and services

southeast minnesota is growing in more ways than one. that's what regional leaders told the public at the chamber of commerce economic summit held earlier today. k-i-m-t news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us live downtown... jeremiah - where is rochester seeing growth?xxx chamber econ development-lintro-3 i'm downtown here where behind me is a new apartment building under construction and that's just one way we're seeing growth in the area. from construction to the service industry the community here is seeing a boom. / chamber econ development-pkg-1 chamber econ development-pkg-3 nat: hey scott tim deutsch started pace international--a disbrution company for telecommunicati ons and electronic products. a 50 year old company here in rochester. sot: it's our home we love this community we love to see the growth vo:it's businesses like deutsch's recently expanded office that are contrubting to the growth of the area. sot: chamber econ development-pkg-4 how can we grow with other companies here in the economy and continue to fill up our new office space and keep growing. chamber econ development-pkg-5 vo:ron wirtz works for the federal reserrve bank of minneapolis and tracks employment in our area. he tells me that while southeast minnesota is growing...it's not growing as fast as it should. chamber econ development-pkg-6 sot:, our labor force hasn't been growing as fast as our job creation...potent ial job creation has. chamber econ development-pkg-8 vo: other industries, like farming, are not seeing a great economic year.' just ask matt flynn. sot:matt flynn, chamber econ development-pkg-7 i'm a fourth generation farmer my great grandparents started where i was at and it's a lifestyle chamber econ development-pkg-9 vo: a lifestyle that's not bringing in the revenue. while other industries in the area are doing farily well. woiritz says that argiculture is being hit the hardest. sot: every year youre seeing more businesses more farms more ranches that are having difficulty trying to make ends meet. vo: the industry is on a downward trend. flynn says expenses are going up and he's not seeing the money in return. sot: it's a matter of time now where the argicultural has to start changing or there will be very few farmers less and less farmers around in the argicultural world. chamber econ development-ltag-3 as for the agriculture industry - the future is uncertainty due to low commidity prices. reporting live in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. / the growth of the destination medical center is one of the contributing factors to growth in segments of the economy like construction and housing. / how can minnesota