Speech to Text for Mental health care in schools

state senator carla nelson released this statement saying - in part - "in visiting with school counselors in our community - their top concern was not college readiness - but mental health services. this session - i intend to make our schools safer through increased mental health services." kimt news 3's annalise johnson is finding out what resources people working in local schools need from legislators to better serve their students. i spoke with one woman here at the edison building who works with rochester public school students. she tells me that school is an excellent place to address student mental health because kids are already there. denise moody oversees all of the behavioral and mental health services provided at rochester public schools. she says the biggest problem they're facing is not having enough people. currently - there's roughly one counselor or social worker per 500 students. r-p-s would like to get that number closer to 300. "we all care a lot about kids and our teachers are busy teaching but we have a pretty high student to support staff ratio so being able to get that at a better level where we can provide more individual attention to students and families." the minnesota legislative session began just one week ago. due to budget cuts about 15 years ago - r-p-s had to cut some elementary counselors - but would like to replace them.