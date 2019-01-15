Speech to Text for Jayme Closs latest

we are learning chilling new details about the abduction of jayme closs and the murder of her parents (james and denise( in october. inside the courtroom a judge charged (jake patterson( monday with two counts of first degree homicide, one count of kidnapping and one count of armed burglary. according to court documents á patterson made two stops at the closs home to attempt to kidnap jayme... but left for (various reasons before coming back a third time. patterson allegedly used his father's 12 guage shotgun... as he.. quote.. "felt it would inflict the most damage." authorities say patterson (totally changed his appearance... and did everything he could to ensure no dánáa was left at the scene. on the morning of october 15th... authorities say patterson arrived at the closs home.. shot james through a window.. and forcibly gained entry to the bathroom where denise and jayme were. that's when patterson allegedly shot denise in front of jayme. patterson then bound jayme in tape.. put her in the trunk of his car.. and drove away. in court documents.. patterson estimated the entire kidnapping lasted about 4 minutes... and says within 20 seconds of leaving... he saw law enforcement headed towards the closs home. in the 88 days jayme was held captive... authorities say patterson would hide her by putting her under his bed... and putting weighted plastic totes around the bed.. (so heavy that she couldn't move them. he would tell her if she tried to escape.. quote.. "bad things would happen"... and would even turn up music in his bedroom when friends and family would come over. in court documents... patterson allegedly said he (never would have been caught if he had.. quote.. "planned