Speech to Text for Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( even though the advisory has expired, icy and slick roads/sidewalk s will be a possibility this morning thanks to freezing drizzle in the overnight hours. some patchy freezing fog will also be possible this morning so be sure to block out some extra time to scrape the car and get to your destination safely. clouds remain today with highs in the middle 30's, the warmest they will be for some time. sun returns wednesday with highs in the middle 20's. a chance for light snow is possible wednesday night into thursday morning but will be very minor. our next shot at accumulating snow will be friday afternoon into early saturday morning. the worst of the snow will stay south. highs over these two days will be in the teens. arctic air moves in behind the system allowing for highs in the single digits on sunday with lows subzero and sunny skies. temperatures will be coldest over snowy areas.warmer air arrives next week. today: patchy am fog/mostly cloudy. highs: mid 30s. winds: southwest becoming northwest at 5 to 15 mph. tonight: decreasing clouds. lows; middle teens. winds: north at 10 to 15 mph. wednesday: thanks jon.