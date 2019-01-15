Speech to Text for Animals impacted by government shutdown

it's now day 25 of the partial government shutdown. both sides have refused to budge over fiveápointá seven billion dollars for a wall along the uás mexico border. the effects of the shutdown are more serious around the country. kimt news three's annalisa pardo explains how this shutdown is forcing some animals to stay in poor living conditions. tyler and arielle, remember this? it wasn't that long ago that officials discovered unhealthy living conditions for over a hundred samoyeds in iowa. a lot of those dogs are now safe, but this discovery would've never happened if it was during a time of a government shutdown. according to the american society for the prevention of cruelty to animals, or aspca's website, it cannot do its routine inspections of breeding facilities under the shut down. that means puppy mills that house hundreds of dogs are now operating with zero( oversight... minimum standards like a dogs access to food and water are in jeopardy. brooke rice works with animals every day... first as a veterinarian technician, and now as a groomer. the fact that no one can do anything right now to help it's sad, it's just sad all the way around. everything they have to investigate that's a potential issue is just sitting. and that very much could be the case. the investigation that lead to the rescue of all the samoyeds from the breeding ground in manly iowa started a year( before. it shows these inspections and investigations take time, and we're on day 25 with no work being done. live in rochester, and in the statement on the aásápácáa's website, officials say "animals deserve better, but they certainly won't be protected at all while the government is closed for business.