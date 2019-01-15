Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Animals impacted by government shutdown

Animals impacted by government shutdown

Posted: Tue Jan 15 04:28:36 PST 2019
Updated: Tue Jan 15 04:28:36 PST 2019
Posted By: Ryan Odeen

Speech to Text for Animals impacted by government shutdown

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's now day 25 of the partial government shutdown. both sides have refused to budge over fiveápointá seven billion dollars for a wall along the uás mexico border. the effects of the shutdown are more serious around the country. kimt news three's annalisa pardo explains how this shutdown is forcing some animals to stay in poor living conditions. tyler and arielle, remember this? it wasn't that long ago that officials discovered unhealthy living conditions for over a hundred samoyeds in iowa. a lot of those dogs are now safe, but this discovery would've never happened if it was during a time of a government shutdown. according to the american society for the prevention of cruelty to animals, or aspca's website, it cannot do its routine inspections of breeding facilities under the shut down. that means puppy mills that house hundreds of dogs are now operating with zero( oversight... minimum standards like a dogs access to food and water are in jeopardy. brooke rice works with animals every day... first as a veterinarian technician, and now as a groomer. the fact that no one can do anything right now to help it's sad, it's just sad all the way around. everything they have to investigate that's a potential issue is just sitting. and that very much could be the case. the investigation that lead to the rescue of all the samoyeds from the breeding ground in manly iowa started a year( before. it shows these inspections and investigations take time, and we're on day 25 with no work being done. live in rochester, and in the statement on the aásápácáa's website, officials say "animals deserve better, but they certainly won't be protected at all while the government is closed for business.
Mason City
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 21°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 21°
Rochester
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 14°
Another cloudy day but it's the warmest of the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Tuesday Morning KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Animals impacted by government shutdown

Image

Rochester community helps families impacted by government shutdown

Image

Stewartville teachers get grant for special Lego kits

Image

Legos in the classroom

Image

"Rachel's Challenge" comes to Albert Lea

Image

Police policy oversight meeting

Image

Twins visit Mayo Clinic

Image

Iowa legislative session: "Right to Bear Arms"

Image

Fire Crews Responde to House Fire

Community Events