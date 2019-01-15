Speech to Text for Rochester community helps families impacted by government shutdown

and another day of the government shutdown is weighing on families with people working but not getting paid. but a donation drive this past weekend is helping. kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live with how the community is coming together to help, annalisa how was the turn out for the drive? tyler and arielle, community members were asked to donate anything from food like a can of soup (hold up soup( to essential items like dish soap, and let's just say rochester delivered. we first introduced you to caitlin matera... a mother of two in a singleá income family, last week. her husband works at the federal medical center, the prison in rochester, and as of today has had a partial paycheck, and missed a full paycheck. the weekend drive is helping families like theirs... with over 100 people making donations and 10 truckloads delieverd. the support is its community has never ceased to amaze me with how quick they are to help someone in need. i've never experienced a city that is so fast to turn out and do what they can to help. the drive was so big, that 125 live is permantly holding a donation bin there until the shutdown is over. live in rochester, that's not the only way you can still help out, we'll let you know how you can still donate to these families coming up in about 20 minutes.