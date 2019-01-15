Speech to Text for Stewartville teachers get grant for special Lego kits

the average teacher spends nearly 500 dollars of their own spending money on supplies áá according to a federal education department survey. but one lucky teacher at bonner elementary in stewartville is saving a lot of money with a new program in her classroom. she just received a grant from ibm to buy some new technology for her second graders. kimt news 3's isabella basco reports. "we all remember playing with legos as children but what if you could make them move and make sounds? that's what some students at bonner elementary are doing." <nats > "it's been really fun to see them problem solve... " <nats > "if they got to the end with their creation and it didn't do what they thought it would then they could go back in their steps... " paige brandt is thrilled áá she just got thousands of dollars from ibm to buy wedo lego kits. they use coding software to introduce students to engineering concepts. and her kids can't get enough. "you're not just building like other legos. you are actually using the remote control to move them around." and the lessons help teach the kids more than just brandt got around twoá thousand dollars worth of grant money from ibm.