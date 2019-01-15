Speech to Text for Legos in the classroom

their own school supplies for students áá according to one federal department of education survey. but that is not the case for one lucky teacher at bonner elementary in stewartville. ibm awarded paige brandt a grant to buy special lego kits áá which use sensors and motors to get students to learn the value of stem áá science... technology... engineering and mathematics. brandt tells kimt the kits will teach students much more than learning how to play with legos.xxx "it really has provided my students with an engaging excitement way to really get a handsáon opportunity to especially work on the engineering aspect of stem. without them, i don't think i'd be able to provide that opportunity to my students this year." brandt got around twoá thousand dollars in grant money to buy the kits./// according