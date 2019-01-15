Speech to Text for "Rachel's Challenge" comes to Albert Lea

months after an albert lea high school student took his own life... the school's administration is reaching out for some help to teach students about the value of compassion and kindness. kimt news 3's isabella basco is digging deeper into how bullying affects the student body at albert lea high. isabella?/// george... rachel joy scott grew up believing she would make an impact on the world through kindness and compassion. and even though she was killed in a school shooting at columbine high school... she still did. i'm inside albert lea high... one of thousands of high schools the "rachel's challenge" organization is reaching. still... some students and parents tell me bullying and harassment are still prevalent at the school.xxx "it's just a decision to look for the good in people." ali is a presenter with rachel's challenge... telling students and community members about the importance of practicing kindness and compassion. albert lea seniors áá mariah and alexis áá say compassion is still lacking at the school. "there's definitely a lot of cyberá bullying in our school over the internet. you see it a lot over snapchat, instagram, all over the social medias. and they just say what they want to say." it's disheartening for them to see. in october a student at the school took his own life after experiencing bullying. "i would say our school should do more to prevent bullying and put it to a stop." parent, theresa bush says she and her child have each endured bullying. the damage, she says, is irreversible. "it's emotionally draining. it hurts. you just want to lay in bed and not do anything and cry all the time." bush believes communication is key to ending bullying. "they have to communicate. they have to have each other's backs. when you see somebody being picked on, don't walk away. stand up for that other kid." ali encouraged students and community members to start a chain reaction of kindness using the hashtags rachelschalle nge and chainreaction. reporting in albert lea... isabella basco... kimt news 3./// thank you isabella. stop bullying dot gov reports 160á thousand students miss school every day from a fear of being bullied./// as the city continues to grow á transportatio