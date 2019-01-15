Speech to Text for Police policy oversight meeting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

police department... and while it may not have been a full room, one rochester woman came fully prepared to talk with the commission about community engagement. "kids in general, when they hear the sirens they know to take cover and that's what they were taught." but chief jim franklin is 5 months into his chief career here in rochester and one of his main initiatives is tackling this exact issue. "often times the only time the public has contact with law enforcement is in a time of crisis or negative enforcement capacity so in alignment with the 21st century model, we want to engage the community in those times of crisis and non enforcement activity." some of those noná enforcement activities that kimt news 3 has seen his officers at include coffee with a cop, shop with a cop, and miracles and heroes. and through events like these, the men and women who patrol our streets can gain a better understanding of those who walk our streets. "my cops get a better understanding of what's life like in individuals neighborhoods settings and then let people see the human side behind the badge." the chief says he will continue having officers engaging with the public through the futureáand crystal plans on holding him to his word. "he's out here and he's willing to make the change and he's willing to communicate with the community and keep us updated and how we can play a part and i'm looking forward to him walking that walk so i will hold him there are also some more community engagement events coming up in the future but they're still under wraps! be sure to stay with kimt news 3for those. live in rochester á brooke mckivergan á kimt news 3. thank you brooke. if you are interested in reading the annual report from the commission, head to our website kimt dot com and look for this story under local news, we'll link the report for you there./// a slick day on sidewalks