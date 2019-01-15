Speech to Text for Twins visit Mayo Clinic

received a special visit from some of their favorite major league ball players. ká iámát news 3 sports zach gilleland has the story. (look live) we're still two and a half months away from the mlb regular season kicking off but the 2019 twins winter caravan starts here today in rochester. we're here at the mayo clinic where some local kids are seeing their favorite ball players. whether it be an autograph, or a picture, each kid left with a smile on their face. twins first baseman tyler austin experienced a battle too when he was younger. he was diagnosed with cancer when he was 17. "this is not for me, this is for them. any time that i can have the opportunity to do that man i i'm all about that kind of stuff. getting the opportunity to like i said to bring joy to people, to uplift them and give people hope is... truly is a blessing and an honor to get to do this." from mascots, to players, to longtime play by play announcers, each kid got to see those they see on their tv's each summer. "you happy to see the twins here today? mhmmm." emilee riedel is a patient at mayo children's hospital, her mother colette said she appreciates the team spending time with her daughter. "that's definitely minnesota nice if you ask me. i mean you know, it can't be anymore nicer than that or a more genuine than they have been." so what did emilee think of the twins visit? "what's going to be your favorite part of today? seeing the twins and seeing the bear." although it's his first caravan, austin will always remember it. "to have an opportunity to put a smile on these