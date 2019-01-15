Speech to Text for Iowa legislative session: "Right to Bear Arms"

the most complex and surprising. after lawmakers voted to add the words "right to bear arms" to the iowa constitiution last year á they now have to start the vote over. káiámát news three's brian tabick was in des moines today and has more. on the scene kemlin hart owns hart brothers weaponry. and he says he's all for adding the right to bear arms to the iowa constitution. i think it is really important that they do add that in there especially how some of iowa's law was written after illinois which is one of the more restrictive. the change would also make it more difficult legally to tell people they can't have firearms on certiain properties... including school grounds. now á the iowa secretary of state's office is announcing they have to vote on the changes again because they weren't published in a newspaper for the public to seeáá it's a decision local representative s say they support. things like background checks would be endanger and those types of things and so if it is just incorporating the second amendment law into the iowa constitution i would be all for that. this does something much different and far more dangerous in my opinion. the measure would have to be voted on twice in two seperate general assemblies beofre being put on a ballot for the public. in des moines brian tabick káiá the earliest the public would have to vote on the changes is 20á 22./// while you may think of building blocks