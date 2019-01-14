Speech to Text for Fire Crews Responde to House Fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

3rd... some community members think body cameras would have been helpful. don't know much about the investigation, but if they would've had it i think it would've been cut and dry." but technology is imperfect. "if the officers in a foot chase or running after someone or gets into a tussle with someone... it might be damaged or fall off or get shut off and then we lose that video. so they're not 100% and we have to be realistic of our expectations of the program." still á both entities say having (more evidence is better. reporting in albert lea, calyn thompson, kimt news 3./// in all the sheriff's office has 22 cameras... while the police department has 25. they say the trial run should take a couple of weeks... but they will take longer if necessary./// breaking news out of manly tonight... at least four fire crews had their hands full with a house fire in the 200 block of spring street. on the scene that's where we find kimt news 3's katie huinker with the very latest.xxx crews responded here to 223 spring st. in manly just after 2:15 this afternoon. when crews arrived at the manly fire chief tells me they noticed have a smoke coming from the attic. they were able to get the fire extinguished rather quickly but this home did suffer smoke and water damage to the second and third floor. the fire chief says no one was home at the time and thankfully no one was hurt. i did get the chance to speak with the neighbor who called it in. i came home from mason city, told my girlfriend there's smoke coming out of the house and it was happening here at 223 so we called the fire department and they came and put out the fire. as for what started the fire that is unknown at this hour and that investigation as on going in manly katie huinker kimt news 3. spring street was closed for several hours this afternoon as crews worked to put out the fire. fire departments from manly, hanlontown, grafton, and kensett all responded./// walked