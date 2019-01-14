Clear
WATER QUALITY A TOP ISSUE IN IOWA LEGISLATURE

LEGISLATURE ADDRESSES WATER QUALITY

legislative session... and as lawmakers get back to work... water quality is a priority for some. last session, lawmakers earmarked 300á million dollars for water qualityááá but the debate continues. káiámát news three's brian tabick shows us what could be next when it comes to keeping iowa's waterways clean.xxx jim scholly is in charge of the clear project in clear lake. he applies for grants and other public money to fund his initiative. scholly views last year's legislation as a good start, but after applying for the new funding, he's finding everybody wants a piece of that fresh, new pie. sot they had over two million dollars of requests for a million dollars of funding so this is a super competitve field of trying to keep pollution out of our water this is the first year agencies are able to apply for that state funding for water quality
