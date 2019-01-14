Clear
EDUCATION A TOP LEGISLATIVE ISSUE THIS SESSION IN IOWA

IOWA EDUCATION A TOP ISSUE

initiatives./// another top priority this legislative session is clearly education. kimt news 3's alex jirgens spoke with residents and lawmakers on what to expect this coming year.xxx on the scene education is a top issue during this 88th general assembly at the iowa state capitol. sharon meyer a former teacher is glad to see education on the front burner. "i don't think it's really kept pace with the cost that has been incurred by school districts, so that's a big issue with me." state representative sharon steckman is clear about what she wants to happen. "the save, the sales tax for schools, to get that extended. they need that for building and their long term planning. school funding is another issue i'd like to see dealt with right away." in des moines á alex jirgens á you can't talk education
