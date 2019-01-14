Speech to Text for Mobility Hubs a Possibility

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

parking in downtown rochester has been an issue in the city, seemingly forever. now the city council committee of the whole is discussing a new idea that could completely transform the way rochester transportatio n operates. today the committee discussed putting mobility hubs in rochester... these are basically a place where commuters can park, catch the bus, eat, and maybe even drop off their kids at daycare all in the same convienent spot. the goal is to take the commuters in their cars out of the already congested downtown area and create cheaper parking. busá riders in rochester are all for the new plan.xxx "i know a lot of my coworkers commute from the cities and they have a hard time getting parking when they get here too because of the rush especially in the mornings." the rochester city council will discuss the location of the hubs and other details further on feburary