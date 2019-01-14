Speech to Text for Saving for a Rainy Day

partial government shutdown has dragged on. on friday we told you about the many federal workers who aren't getting paid. we wanted to know more about saving for a rainy financial day. káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us live now with more á jeremiah?xxx george it's an issue that's putting financial pressure on families across the nation. while not everyone is directly impacted by this shutdown... it's a situation people i spoke with in rochester can empathize with.xxx airports and parks throughout the country are just some of the businesses that are affected by the partial government shutdown. many federal employees are taking an unwanted break from work. i spoke to a financial advisor here in rochester who says you should always have at least six months of money saved into a seperate savings account. one resident i spoke to isn't a federal employee but says he puts a little aside every paycheck because you'll never know when you'll need it. i have a lot of sympathy for those people beuse it has come on them all of a sudden at the same time while it's all of a sudden there have been indications t that this way coming. the financial advisor i spoke to says that there are more way to better track your spending through apps that can help you save money. reporting live in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3./// thank you jeremiah. the financial expert also shared