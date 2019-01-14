Speech to Text for Body Camera Pilot Program

freeborn county. earlier this month á we told you te freeborn county sheriff's office had planned to start using their new body cameras by now... but deputies need to learn how to use the new gear properly. now that training is moving forward... and law enforcement in and around albert lea are a step closer to being equipped with body cameras. on the scene kimt news three's calyn thompson takes a closer look.xxx both the albert lea police department and freeborn county sheriff's office are doing a pilot program for the body cameras. (nat: it has 32 gigs of internal memory. since last week á 2 sheriff's deputies and 4 police officers have been wearing body cams as a trial run to learn more about them. "i want to get going on this. i don't want to kill time. i want our staff trained and i want these on the road." the hope is after a couple of weeks... they will report back to the remaining staff on how to use them. in the wake of the officer involved shooting here january 3rd... some community members think body cameras would have been helpful. "it would've helped out a lot. i don't know much about the investigation, but if they would've had it i think it would've been cut and dry." but technology is imperfect. "if the officers in a foot chase or running after someone or gets into a tussle with someone... it might be damaged or fall off or get shut off and then we lose that video. so they're not 100% and we have to be realistic of our expectations of the program." still á both entities say having (more evidence is better. reporting in albert lea, calyn thompson, kimt news 3./// in all the sheriff's office has 22 cameras... while the police department has 25. they say the trial run should take a couple of weeks... but they will take longer if necessary.///