Monday Evening Stormteam 3 Forecast

can you tell us? xxx xxx icy and slick driving conditions are expected on area roadways through the rest of the evening thanks to a mixture of freezing drizzle and rain. a winter weather advisory remains in effect for several of our counties until 9pm for southern minnesota and 12am for north iowa. despite the advisory being lifted by tuesday, patchy freezing fog will still be possible during the morning commute. as for temperatures, we'll remain mild until wednesday, when sunshine and near normal january temperatures are set to return. our next chance for snow comes in friday alongside a chilly blast that will drop high temperatures into the teens. this system has the potential to bring accumulating snow our way, something we have not seen for quite sometime. stick with the stormteam and we'll bring you the latest as this wintry system develops. behind the snow comes high pressure, a bit of sunshine, and more chilly temps with lows falling below zero. tonight: freezing rain/patchy fog. lows: low 20s. winds: west northwest at 3 to 6 mph. tuesday: patchy am fog/mostly cloudy. highs: mid 30s. winds: southwest at 5 to 10 mph. tuesday night: partly to mostly cloudy. lows; middle teens.