Speech to Text for Class teaching seniors about safety technology in new vehicles

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

association of retired people held a workshop in rochester to teach older drivers how to maximize safety while behind the wheel. k-i-m-t news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us live... jeremiah - you attended the workshop - what did you learn?xxx vehicles and driver safety-lintro-3 amy cars like the news car i drive every day are smarter and safer now than ever before. i was in a room today with many people recently bought a new car but may not have known how to work its features.xxx vehicles and driver safety-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:safety technology training for seniors rochester, mn vo:it's not a typical classroom. there's no books, assignments or homework...just a better understanding of hi-tech cars. vehicles and driver safety-pkg-3 sot:steven benson back in my day you know when i got my first car, 1968 it didn't have any of this technology. you were lucky if you got an am or fm radio. vehicles and driver safety-pkg-5 vo: now times have changed.... but a-a-r-p says many older drivers aren't taking advantage of technologly that can make their driving safer. nat: everyday something new is coming out vo:john severson is teaching these older drivers about the safety features on many new vechiles. he tells me that you should always continue to referesh your mind when it comes to safe driving habits. vehicles and driver safety-pkg-4 a lot of these new technologies are especially helping more mature older drivers because it's helping them to be more alert it's anticipating things that sometimes as we get older we get a little bit slower with our reaction times. vehicles and driver safety-pkg-6 vo:it's something benson keeps in mind as he travels back and fourth to the twin cities to see family. he says having this technology keeps him safe and makes driving easier. sot: it's safer plus i get to have the advantage of talking to people on the phone when i'm spending an hour on the road. it's a great time to maybe call on the family and see how everybody's doing. / vehicles and driver safety-ltag-2 after buying a new car - a-a-r-p recommends that you have your dealership's car salesperson give you a thorough demonstration of how each safety feature works. reporting live in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. / thank you jeremiah.