Speech to Text for North Iowa lawmakers take on leadership roles

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

today is the first day of the 20-19 iowa legislative session... and some area lawmakers are now being called upon for their leadership in the legislature. kimt news 3's alex jirgens was at the capitol in des moines today to find out what this means.xxx legislative priorities-mpkgll-1 local legislative leaders-mpkgll-3 the 88th general assembly is getting underway here at the iowa state capitol. and for those in the house - there's a new minority leader. lowerthird2line:north iowans in leadership roles des moines, ia todd prichard is taking over that position... and it's a job he's feeling optimistic about. local legislative leaders-mpkgll-7 "it's an honor, it's a big job. i feel lucky to serve with another north iowan in leadership in the house. north iowa is well represented." lowerthird2line:north iowans in leadership roles des moines, ia there is also sharon steckman of mason city...who is the assistant minority leader... state senator amanda ragan is taking the reins as the democratic whip and clear lake's linda upmeyer retained her position as speaker of the house. val mujica of mason city approves of more north iowans taking on these sort of roles. lowerthird2line:val mujica mason city, ia "it's good to see some north iowans get involved." in des moines - alex jirgens - kimt news 3. /