Speech to Text for Iowa lawmakers consider making Medicaid recipients work

changes-lintro-4 back to iowa's legislative session - where some changes are being discussed by lawmakers here in des moines when it comes to qualifying for medicaid and food stamps. republicans including house speaker linda upmeyer may look to add a policy that would require people to work if they are quote "able bodied." this potential change has some north iowans questioning whether they would qualify. kimt news 3's brian tabick reports.xxx medicaid and food stamp changes-pkg-1 medicaid and food stamp changes-pkg-3 sot i just got my hud voucher so im looking for a place so far. mike armijo is a 60 year old homeless veteran sot for the last three years actuallty armijo is currently looking to apply for food stamps, but says adding work mandates if the person is "able bodied" is a little confusing. sot if the law changes i think a lot of people are going to be hurting that are working or are able to work it's a change lawmakers say is necessary to get people back into the workforce, but figuring out who this proposed law would impact is still not known. medicaid and food stamp changes-pkg-4 sot: linda upmeyer as you look a round there are a lot of people with disabilities even in our work force so i think much of that definition is certainly to be determined medicaid and food stamp changes-pkg-5 though house speaker linda upmeyer says it will take a while to iron out the details -- armijo says ready to head back to work to get the help. sot i think it is a good thing a fair thing. and if you are able to work, why not. / and this isn't the only change lawmakers are considering. senator amanda ragan says she would also like to see changes in how the privatized medicaid system is managed. according to the "henry j kaiser family foundation" as of november 72 percent of adult medicaid enrollees are working in iowa. / /