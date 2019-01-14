Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

rachel's challenge in albert lea

rachel's challenge in albert lea

Posted: Mon Jan 14 10:59:53 PST 2019
Updated: Mon Jan 14 10:59:53 PST 2019
Posted By: Arielle Harrison

Speech to Text for rachel's challenge in albert lea

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

northwest at 3 to 6 mph. happening tonight in albert lea... students and community members have a unique opportunity to hear and learn about the importance of learning and community through a national movement called (rachel's challenge(. these are the 13 victims who were killed almost 20 years ago at the columbine mass shooting. the girl in the bottom left corner... and now in the center here is rachel scott. she was the first victim killed in the tragic shooting. school faculty and rachel's challenge staff are sharing scott's story in a meeting tonight at 7 in the high school auditorium. the speakers hope to inspire students to work harder in school and promote how important it is to connect students and faculty in
Mason City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 21°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
Charles City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 18°
Rochester
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 19°
Slick travel possible today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

rachel's challenge in albert lea

Image

Rachel's challenge in albert lea

Image

JAYME CLOSS LATEST

Image

K9 and suspect killed in duluth

Image

Noon day 24 of gov shutdown

Image

Government shutdown hurting savings accounts

Image

GOV SHUTDOWN LATEST

Image

My Money - Differences between a bank and a credit union

Image

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Indivisible Rochester reorganizes to have voices heard

Community Events