JAYME CLOSS LATEST

the man accused of kidnapping 13á year old jayme closs and killing her parents is scheduled to make his first court appearance late this afternoon in wisconsin. family members of jayme say they will be at the hearing. they tell cbs news one of their big questions is, why was jayme the target? jaime yuccas has the latest from barron, wisconsin. regional pkg 1 14 19 the family of 13 year old jayme closs plans to be in the courtroom when her alleged kidnapper 21 year old jake patterson goes before the judge. the big question is where did he pick her out from to target? was it from a picture? did he see her somewhere in public? i wanna know that. i wannaáá you know?: yeah, how did you choose her andáá ááwhy? yes. three of closs' relatives spoke with cbs this morning coá host gayle king. they say they want to know everything that happened to jayme during her ordeal but they won't pressure her for details. we have to take little steps. jayme, when she's ready to talk, she will. jayme had been missing since her parents were killed in midáoctober. on thursday she escaped captivity and approached a woman walking her dog for help. (nats) that woman á former social worker jeanne nutter á met with jayme's family on sunday. that was my job that day, was to dust off your child protection skills and make sure you got this kid to safety // i just wanted her to know that she was gonna be okay. jayme's aunts say she is doing 'pretty well' under the circumstances and now that she is safe they can begin the greiving process for her parents. jaime yuccas one of jayme's cousins works at the barron county jail where patterson is being held but she says she has not seen him and her supervisors are making sure she will not have to interact with the suspect á saying it wouldn't be fair to either