Speech to Text for K9 and suspect killed in duluth

devolping one person is dead and a ká9 officer was killed after a police shooting in duluth sunday night. it started with a domestic call, when the suspect barricaded himself inside his house. during talks with police... the suspect started shooting, that's when an officer fired back, killing the suspect. one cop was shot, he's expected to be okay, but his ká9 partner was killed. minnesota criminal apprehension bureau is investigating. more