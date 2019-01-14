Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Noon day 24 of gov shutdown

day 24 of gov shutdown

Posted: Mon Jan 14 10:51:23 PST 2019
Updated: Mon Jan 14 10:51:24 PST 2019
Posted By: Arielle Harrison

Speech to Text for Noon day 24 of gov shutdown

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

/// the partial government shutdown has entered its 24th day. not only is there no end in sight... there's also no sign of how it might end. nikole killion reports from the white house.xxx it's already the longest government shutdown in uá s history, but president trump says it can't end unless congress agrees to fund a border wall. "we have a priority á it's the safety of our nation." outside the white house this morning, the president accused congressional democrats of going awol instead of negotiating a deal. "i've been here all weekend. a lot of the democrats were in puerto rico all weekend celebrating something, i don't know, maybe celebrating the shutdown?" the president is referring to a group of lawmakers who went to san juan to attend the musical "hamilton" and see ongoing hurricane relief efforts. (track) house speaker nancy pelosi and senate minority leader chuck schumer did not go. democrats say the government will reopen as soon as the president stops insisting a
Mason City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 21°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
Charles City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 18°
Rochester
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 19°
Slick travel possible today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

rachel's challenge in albert lea

Image

Rachel's challenge in albert lea

Image

JAYME CLOSS LATEST

Image

K9 and suspect killed in duluth

Image

Noon day 24 of gov shutdown

Image

Government shutdown hurting savings accounts

Image

GOV SHUTDOWN LATEST

Image

My Money - Differences between a bank and a credit union

Image

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Indivisible Rochester reorganizes to have voices heard

Community Events