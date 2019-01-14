Speech to Text for Noon day 24 of gov shutdown

/// the partial government shutdown has entered its 24th day. not only is there no end in sight... there's also no sign of how it might end. nikole killion reports from the white house.xxx it's already the longest government shutdown in uá s history, but president trump says it can't end unless congress agrees to fund a border wall. "we have a priority á it's the safety of our nation." outside the white house this morning, the president accused congressional democrats of going awol instead of negotiating a deal. "i've been here all weekend. a lot of the democrats were in puerto rico all weekend celebrating something, i don't know, maybe celebrating the shutdown?" the president is referring to a group of lawmakers who went to san juan to attend the musical "hamilton" and see ongoing hurricane relief efforts. (track) house speaker nancy pelosi and senate minority leader chuck schumer did not go. democrats say the government will reopen as soon as the president stops insisting a