Speech to Text for Government shutdown hurting savings accounts

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

shutdown reaches 22 days... breaking the 21áday record set back in 19á 96. thousands of federal employees are working without pay right now... and it's getting personal for some minnesotans. one man with the federal bureau of prisons tells kimt his family is struggling to make ends meet by relying on their savings without a paycheck. kimt news 3's isabella basco finds out how some are enduring.xxx the federal shutdown is hitting too close to home for the wallets and the checkbooks of federal employees. "you worry that you are depleting your savings too fast, you worry that this thing is going to go longer than you prepared for and on top of that, you are not able to save things for the future." william axford and his family are relying on their savings to get by áá but he is frustrated he cannot provide more. "i've got kids. one of them is almost ready to go to college. i'm not sticking any money in the bank you know trying to create a safety net for him right now because i just can't." even buying the basics is difficult. "even grocery shopping. you might have your favorite brand of something but hey, generic is cheaper. so you just start tightening the belt." axford says he just wants a space coast credit union and launch federal credit union are offering interestáfree loans to anyone affected by the