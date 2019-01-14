Speech to Text for GOV SHUTDOWN LATEST

online presence... or criminal the longest government shutdown in history is now in its 24th day, and neither side appears ready to budge on funding a southern border wall. as cbs's marc liverman reports, the shutdown is affecting another port of entryáá airports. a republican ally of president trump wants him to reopen the government. (sot á sen. lindsey graham (rásouth carolina)) "i would urge him to open up the government for a short period of time, like three weeks, before he pulls the plug. see if we can get a deal," the president and democrats remain deadlocked over the border wall. senator lindsey graham says if no deal is reached... president trump should declare a national emergency to fund the wall. other republicans are skeptical of that idea. (sot á sen. ron johnson (rá wisconsin)) "if we do that, it will go to court and the wall won't get built," its unclear where president trump stands on a deal. over the weekend he tweeted that 'the damage done to our country from a badly broken border... is far greater than a shutdown.' (sot á sen. dick durbin (dá illinois)) "put an end to the shutdown and put everything on the table. democrats say the shutdown should end, and then they'll negotiate border security. (sot á sen. dick durbin (dá illinois)) "we were willing to talk about more border security when we were talking about daca and dreamers and coming up with a border security plan that made sense instead of some medieval wall." meanwhile 800á thousand federal employees remain furloughed or working without pay. tá sáa employees are calling out sick at a higher rate. that forced miami international airport to close a terminal over the weekend. (sot á mark amundson / from minnesota, traveling through miami international airport) "just for all those federal employees not getting paid, i know they'll get it back, but in the meantime it's very troubling for them and it's troubling for all of us going on flights." miami and houston are expected to reopen those terminals today. president trump will sign a bill this week that guarantees all 800áthousand workers will receive backpay... but they won't get any of that money until the shutdown