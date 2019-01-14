Speech to Text for Your Monday Morning KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

start to your monday with lows falling to the low 20's and upper teens. cloud cover unfortunately remains for today with the threat for an isolated light wintry mix on your evening commute. temperatures remain mild thanks to a lack of snow on the ground á in the lower to mid 30's monday. some patchy fog is possible tonight with light winds. more sunshine returns late tuesday and especially wednesday mixing in with some clouds. we remain in the 30's tuesday but cool to the mid 20's by wednesday. we close the week on thursday and friday with cloud cover with a chance for isolated snow wednesday night into thursday and our next shot at accumulating snow on friday. highs on friday will drop to the upper teens after being in the upper 20's thursday. after the snow moves out, canadian air moves in for the weekend with highs in the lower to mid teens and lows falling subzero. this will bring about a cold sunshine thanks to an arctic high pressure system. today: mostly cloudy/isolate d evening mix. highs: low 30s. winds: southwest becoming northwest at 5 to 10 mph. tonight: mostly cloudy/patchy fog. lows: low 20s. winds: west northwest at 3 to 6 mph. tuesday: am clouds and fog/becoming partly cloudy. highs: mid 30s.