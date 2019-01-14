Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Your Monday Morning KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Cloudy and Mild Monday

Posted: Mon Jan 14 05:16:21 PST 2019
Updated: Mon Jan 14 05:16:21 PST 2019
Posted By: Brandon Libby

Speech to Text for Your Monday Morning KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

start to your monday with lows falling to the low 20's and upper teens. cloud cover unfortunately remains for today with the threat for an isolated light wintry mix on your evening commute. temperatures remain mild thanks to a lack of snow on the ground á in the lower to mid 30's monday. some patchy fog is possible tonight with light winds. more sunshine returns late tuesday and especially wednesday mixing in with some clouds. we remain in the 30's tuesday but cool to the mid 20's by wednesday. we close the week on thursday and friday with cloud cover with a chance for isolated snow wednesday night into thursday and our next shot at accumulating snow on friday. highs on friday will drop to the upper teens after being in the upper 20's thursday. after the snow moves out, canadian air moves in for the weekend with highs in the lower to mid teens and lows falling subzero. this will bring about a cold sunshine thanks to an arctic high pressure system. today: mostly cloudy/isolate d evening mix. highs: low 30s. winds: southwest becoming northwest at 5 to 10 mph. tonight: mostly cloudy/patchy fog. lows: low 20s. winds: west northwest at 3 to 6 mph. tuesday: am clouds and fog/becoming partly cloudy. highs: mid 30s.
Mason City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 14°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 20°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 20°
Charles City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 9°
Rochester
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 13°
Cloudy and mild heading into the work week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Monday Morning KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Indivisible Rochester reorganizes to have voices heard

Image

Rochester Area Foundation’s Community Choice Grant, bringing community together

Image

Warm winter helping area business

Image

011119 10pm

Image

011019 10pm

Image

011019 6pm

Image

010919 10pm

Image

010919 6pm

Image

010519 10pm

Community Events