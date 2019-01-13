Speech to Text for Indivisible Rochester reorganizes to have voices heard

start working, consituents are making sure they're voices are heard. kimt news three's annalisa pardo shows us how people in rochester are organizing to do just that.xxx indivisible rochester is a national grassroots organization that aims to get people involved in the political science. the rochester chapter isn't new, but is reorganizing to be more affective than ever. a couple dozen people went to the indivisble rochester meeting to talk about issues that matter to them on the local, state, and national level. among them á women's rights, diversity, and transparency in government. pernell meier is a coordinator with the noná partisan group which started in 2016. it's a way for them to be involved in the political process, and not become full time activists for example. the group is still figuring out how they'll operate and engage with leaders... but are sure they'll create change. a small group of people can actually have a very big impact on the political process by working together and being organized. if people want to get involved with indivisible, you can head to their facebook page. we'll be sure to post that link under this story on