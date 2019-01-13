Speech to Text for Rochester Area Foundation’s Community Choice Grant, bringing community together

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the rochester area foundation is asking you to give your input on which local nonáprofit should receive it's first community choice grant. bolder options á girl scouts river valleys á miracle field á paws and claws á and possabiltities are all nominated to win 15áhundred dollars from the foundation for their work in the community. people are asked to then vote for a january winner. we caught up with bill fay at possabilities who says while winning the grant money is helpful... the program itself is already a win obviously we can use every penny that we get in and utilize it in someway to better our organization. but in the long term the awareness something like this is going to raise is going to pay off even more. voting opens tomorrow at 9 aám and ends at 5 pám on january 25th.