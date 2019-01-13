Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rochester Area Foundation’s Community Choice Grant, bringing community together

Give your input on which non-profit should receive the grant money each month.

Posted: Sun Jan 13 21:25:00 PST 2019
Updated: Sun Jan 13 21:25:01 PST 2019
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

Speech to Text for Rochester Area Foundation’s Community Choice Grant, bringing community together

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

plea bargains./// the rochester area foundation is asking you to give your input on which local nonáprofit should receive it's first community choice grant. bolder options á girl scouts river valleys á miracle field á paws and claws á and possabiltities are all nominated to win 15áhundred dollars from the foundation for their work in the community. people are asked to then vote for a january winner. we caught up with bill fay at possabilities who says while winning the grant money is helpful... the program itself is already a win obviously we can use every penny that we get in and utilize it in someway to better our organization. but in the long term the awareness something like this is going to raise is going to pay off even more. voting opens tomorrow at 9 aám and ends at 5 pám on january 25th. the foundation is going to be friends
Mason City
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 14°
Albert Lea
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
Charles City
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 13°
Rochester
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 13°
Cloudy and mild heading into the work week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Indivisible Rochester reorganizes to have voices heard

Image

Rochester Area Foundation’s Community Choice Grant, bringing community together

Image

Warm winter helping area business

Image

011119 10pm

Image

011019 10pm

Image

011019 6pm

Image

010919 10pm

Image

010919 6pm

Image

010519 10pm

Image

010419 10 pm

Community Events