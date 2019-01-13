Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Warm winter helping area business

The unseasonably warmer temperatures are helping some businesses.

Posted: Sun Jan 13 21:20:34 PST 2019
Updated: Sun Jan 13 21:20:34 PST 2019
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

Speech to Text for Warm winter helping area business

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

weather is helping some area businesses. our whole business, being a garden and floral center, is based on weather, year round. coáowner of carousel floral gifts and garden jack hawkins says the warm weather is helping business. he says sales in december were double what they were the year before. hawkins credits the good numbers in the winter if you get real long cold spells, people just don't want to move around. you hit nicer weather, and they're very willing to make that extra stop. so really it does help.
Mason City
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 14°
Albert Lea
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
Charles City
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 13°
Rochester
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 13°
Cloudy and mild heading into the work week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Indivisible Rochester reorganizes to have voices heard

Image

Rochester Area Foundation’s Community Choice Grant, bringing community together

Image

Warm winter helping area business

Image

011119 10pm

Image

011019 10pm

Image

011019 6pm

Image

010919 10pm

Image

010919 6pm

Image

010519 10pm

Image

010419 10 pm

Community Events