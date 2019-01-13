Speech to Text for Warm winter helping area business

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

weather is helping some area businesses. our whole business, being a garden and floral center, is based on weather, year round. coáowner of carousel floral gifts and garden jack hawkins says the warm weather is helping business. he says sales in december were double what they were the year before. hawkins credits the good numbers in the winter if you get real long cold spells, people just don't want to move around. you hit nicer weather, and they're very willing to make that extra stop. so really it does help.