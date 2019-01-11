Speech to Text for 011119 10pm

and now for a look at some of the night's best boys hoops from north iowa... here's kimt news 3 sports' kaleb gillock. kaleb... take it away. when we come back with more hoops action. it's a rochester rivalry as the century panthers host the john marshall rockets, catch the highlights when sports continues á next. matthew hurt went off again. 43 points and 23 rebounds and this the game matthew hurt went off again. 43 points and 23 rebounds and this the game everyone wanted to see. there was not an empty seat in the house. century down coming off the break. kobe sinclair hits the kobe! a three pointer and that'll pump up the crowd. but this is the play of the night, matthew hurt to cole dyer, back to hurt for the alley oop, the rockets turn the tide. jack fisher driving to the basket, he gets through three different defenders and gets the roll, the panthers are fighting back. but dyer hits hurt again in the post, and hurt is too tall and too good, john marshall wins the the city rivalry 84 to 48./// same matchup at 7:30 the band is getting tuned. lily meister to katie hurt, hurt posts up and get's the hook shot to go. the younger hurt would put this game out of reach in the second quarter, the freshman hits the three pointer. the panthers had a hard time putting up points but jordtn sutton picks up the loss ball and it's off the glass and in. hurt in the paint draws the foul and it goes. rockets sweep the doubleheader./ schaeffer hosting grand meadow, ethan lane to ethan gilbert. the double e combo has grand meadow up going into halftime. lions down 12 but nich sanger with the outside j and schaeffer is within nine points. three ball is working for the lions, dane bothun with the three as schaeffer tries the comeback bid. but look at this pass by ethan lane he hits, john baldus and baldus with the shine on the layup. superlarks win big 69 to 49.// lourdes girls hosting cannon falls, it was the alyssa utsby show, off a steal, the senior gets the pass and hits the contested lay up. eagles grab another steal, margaret rogers leading the charge. she gives it to ustby who is there to finish again. lourdes started the game on a 12 to 2 run. bombers belle freeberg slices through the defense and gets a friendly roll. but the eagles were too powerful, caroline adamson with the three and lourdes wins 70 to 23 the ghv girls play at home tonight taking on the forest city indians. up first... maddie williams takes this one right to the basket and picks up two. the forest city indians answer back... we can do that too. kalin kundtson will get a pass to noelle jones and it's good for two. kelsey koch takes another one to the basket and picks up two the clear lake lion girls are taking on the hamptoná dumontácal bulldogs at home tonight. lauren meader will take the ball first with a pass to kaci arjes it's good for three. the lions answer back... julia merfeld gets a pass to sara faber and she's also good for three. bulldogs back up... maci arhes gets a short pass to lauren meader and picks up another two. a final play from the lions... ali maulsby will pick up another two. clear lake wins and in charles city á the comets taking on decorah. the vikings come out strong á they win the tip and logan halverson scores the first bucket of the game. and the comets respond á jack molstead á the stepback three and gets the friendly roll to put the comets back out in front. but the vikings keep it interesting á matthew franzen drains the three from up top. but charles city was the dominant squad tonight á tait arndt goes up strong to score á and the comets win a nailábiter 75 to