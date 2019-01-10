Speech to Text for 011019 10pm

a rundown on the action in north iowa... here's kimt news 3 sports kaleb gillock. kaleb? hey thank you cory. it was a big night for some high school wrestling á particularly at the osage quad between the green devils and the lake mills bulldogs. there's the osage coaching staff getting one of their guys ready for tonight. we start at 160 with elijah wagner and meirick huffman and eightháranked wagner muscles his way to a win by tech fall. then at 170 á sixth ranked spencer mooberry from osage taking on aj carter and this one didn't take long to decide at all with mooberry showing why he's among the states best with a pin for the win tonight.. then it's lake mill's zack wagner and osage's owen muller at 182 á wagner gets the takedown but muller is able to reverse out of it á but wagner is just too much winning by pin. and lake mills wins a close one 35 to 33. iowa wrestle released its inaugural girls wrestling poll today with several locals making the cut. at 106 pounds á chloe krebsback from osage ranks third. charles city's á marissa bengston á falls in at sixth at 113.. madison adams of osage also ranks sixth at 120 pounds. then toni maloy of charles city is third best at 126 pounds. and at 132 á emma grimm ranks third and marley hagarty is fifth./// the iowa women's basketball team piecedá together against nebraska and wisconsin á but tonight they faced a new challenge á the purdue boilermakers. karissa mclaughlin and purdue hosting megan gustafson and the hawkeyes. we start in the third quarter where the three is no good but gustafson with the putback to start a 9á0 run for the black and gold. then the dish down the lane to hannah stewart to put iowa up six. but the boilers answer back á kayana traylor straight to the rack and finishes to knot us up at 52. and mclaughlin swishes the three and iowa drops this one tonight 62 to 57. and in the náhál the minnesota wild pick up a big win tonight over the winnipeg jets with a final of three to two. jason zucker chipped in two goals tonight for the wild with a solo goal by jordan greenway. the wild host the red wings on saturday. in studio 3 á kaleb gillock á káiámát news