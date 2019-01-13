Speech to Text for 011019 6pm

it's a busy night for sports indeed á let's take a look at our high school coverage plan for the evening. the night starts off with a wrestling quad in osage that's already underway. several ranked guys will be competing in this one with lake mills á eagle grove á and rockford all in attendance. on the ice á the nine and two mayo spartans host crosstown rival john marshall. and on the basketball courtá studentá athlete of the week anna miller and mayo take on mankato east at sevená30./// wrestling is seeing a rise in interest from girls allowing iowa wrestle to release it's firstáever set of rankings. at 106 pounds á chloe krebsback from osage rnks third. charles city's á marissa bengston á falls in at sixth in the 113 pound class. madison adams of osage also ranks sixth at 120 pounds. then toni maloy of charles city is third best at 126 pounds. and at 132 á emma grimm ranks third and marley hagarty is fifth./// the girls union also released it's latest basketball poll today. west hancock stays high atop class 1a at second. osage remains at number two in class 3a and clear lake still resides fourth. algona continues to be fifth favorite in 3a and crestwood moves up three spots to tenth. mason city falls one spot to third in class 4a./// last night the iowa hawkeyes got back on track with a 73 to 63 victory over northwestern on the road. the win marks only the team's second big ten victory since conference play began at the end of november. freshman guard á joe wieskamp á led the hawkeyes in scoring with a gameáhigh 19 points and says he feels like this will help propel the team into saturday's home matchup against a topá 20 ohio state team.xxx this was a big win or us looking back um looking back at i mean our two first big ten road games um they weren't pretty á they weren't fun. uh so we knew we wanted to change that and we were able to get that done. tipoff for saturday afternoon's game at carver hawkeye arena against the buckeyes is scheduled for oneá30. and in the náhál, the minnesota wild return home tonight to take on the winnipeg jets. the wild had won three consecutive games before being shut out by the boston bruins on tuesday. winnipeg continues to have a strong season á sitting second in the central division á having won backátoá back games. in studio 3 á kaleb gillock á káiámát news 3 sports.///