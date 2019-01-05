Speech to Text for 010519 10pm

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

game. mason city playing host to omaha tonight. we start in the first period where dane hickey slices this one in for the lancers for the first goal of the night. and mason city would respond seconds later á kade klosterá hodak gets this one past the lancer's goalkeeper for the mohawk goal. but a gritty omaha squad would get the final sayáso as nick novak gets the puck through this mess of defenders. omaha takes the win tonight two to one... and here's what some of the players had to say about coaches versus cancer. my grandfather actually passed away of cancer about four years ago and i actually scored a goal and that really felt good for me just to because he was sick for a long timeáwasn't able to come see me play and it felt really good to score for him. today means a lot to me because my mom had breast cancer and i don't know how long she's been free of it but i was fighting for her tonight. in studio 3 á kaleb gillock á káiámát news 3 sports.