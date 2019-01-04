Speech to Text for 010419 10 pm

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

valley met, fireworks were made on the court as the mohawks came away with a huge win. now it was round two in west des moines. offense was hard to come by for mason city, check this out, it's three consecutive blocks for the valley defense as the tigers take an early lead. valley gets help from their offense as well. hayley chappell takes the contested three but it's good. and then right before the first half ends, shea fuller hits the three pointer as time expires. the mohawks could not replicate the success of game one, they drop game two 87 to 51 to meanwhile in hancock county á the secondáranked eagles host bishop garrigan. we start in the fourth quarter á where rachel leerar finds mahayla faust for the layin. them leerar finds herself trapped and throws the hailámary to riley hiscocks who find amanda chizek down the lane for the layáin. west hancock improves to 12á 0 on the season and 8á0 in top of iowa confernece play with tonight's 65 to 46 victory./// our basketball action continues with a highly anticipated matchup tonight featuring the lake mills bulldogs and the forest city indians. forest city with a tough task at hand. noah miller drives past the defense for the layin then miller kicks to the corner to joshua olson who sinks the trifecta and the indians have life. then a threeá ball goes up for the bulldogs and chett hlming pulls down the rebound and gets the putback. but forest city keeps this one competitive á miller á the three.it's good! forest city hands the bulldogs only its second loss of the season on the road tonight á 61 to moving over to newman catholic where even the fans got involved. opening seconds of the third quarter á josh fitzgerald drains the three then the pass up the floor gives jack sievert a path to the rim for a layup. then fitzgerald snags the steal and goes all the way for the basket and the foul. and fitgerald á just having a nice night á cuts baseline for the open finish. tonight's final has not been reported á but the knights had nearly a 30á point lead after three quarters of play. in studio three... kaleb gillock... káiámát news 3 sports.///